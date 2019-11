The National Weather Service reports crews in Elk County are fighting to contain a large grass fire south of Longton, just north of the Chautauqua County line in Elk County.

The NWS reports from dispatchers that the fire-fighting effort includes trying to save about 800 head of cattle.

The Langton grassfire is one of a few large grass fries across southeast Kansas and eastern Oklahoma in areas where wind gusts exceed 50 mph.