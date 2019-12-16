Crews improve conditions on main streets, drivers should still take it slow

Across Kansas, skies began to clear by Monday afternoon, but the same couldn't be said for most of the snow. As much as three inches accumulated in southern parts of the state that needs to be plowed and shoveled away.

Crews across the Wichita area began to gain the snow-removal upper hand Monday afternoon, but many evening activities are canceled and the work to clear roads is expected to continue into late Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

A pair of crashes involving snow plows created additional challenges to that effort. In both crashes, a vehicle hit a snow plow from behind. One happened in Wichita, the other on Interstate 135, just south of Newton.

In the crash near Newton, the driver of the car that hit the snow plow was taken to a local hospital with a serious injury.

The Kansas Department of Transportation reminds drivers to be on alert and slow down when approaching snow plows.

Despite crashes and the loss of a snow plow, by late Monday afternoon in Wichita, significant improvements on main arteries make for easier commutes home. Challenges remain on side streets where slush-and-snow-packed pavement can lead to slipping and sliding for drivers who don't slow down or try to break suddenly.

With whiteout conditions earlier in the day and several streets still slick, Wichita resident Steven Caudill made sure to take it slow on his drive across town.

"Pretty slick out there. When you make turns, it doesn't want to turn, so everybody really needs to be careful."

Caudill says for the most part, other drivers were taking their time and adjusting well to the conditions.

"Everybody is, it seems everybody is doing really good," said Jule Nesmith, out on the roads Monday afternoon. "They're just taking it slow and easy and coming to stops real easy. So, that's really good. We've got to be safe."

Since midnight Sunday, the City of Wichita deployed 60 snowplows to keep snow and ice from overtaking roads and overwhelming drivers. With 1,500 land miles to cover across the city, Wichita Public Works says drivers need to continue practicing courtesy.

One of the main concerns for Monday evening into Tuesday morning for Public Works is slush and melted snow refreezing, causing further issues on the Tuesday-morning commute. That's why the city says, even if a road looks cleared, it can be deceiving and drivers need to continue taking it slow.

Giving crews a big boost is warming temperatures coming up later in the week. Wichita will be well back over the freezing threshold with Tuesday's high temperature back into the lower 40s. It'll only get warmer from there with a spring-like feel anticipated for the weekend and no immediate threats of more winter weather.