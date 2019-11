Crews are responding to a fire at Cal-Maine Foods in Chase, Kan. (Rice County).

Those who work near the egg producer tell us at least three buildings used to house chickens are on fire.

The Rice County Sheriff's Office says fire departments from all over the county are assisting in the firefight.

The area has been blocked off since around 3 p.m. where crews work to put out the fire.

No injuries have been reported.