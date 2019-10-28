Crews respond to fire in west Wichita

Wichita firefighters are on the scene of a house fire near Central and Zoo Blvd.

Crews were called to the home in the 700 block of N. Custer around 7:20 p.m.

House fire at W Central and N Custer. Crews have a heavy smoke showing #ictfire #icttraffic — WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) October 29, 2019

They arrived to heavy smoke coming from the home and they found fire in the basement.

The Red Cross is helping to find shelter for eight people who were in the home at the time. No one was injured.

Investigators are now trying to determine what started the fire.

