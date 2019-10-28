Crews respond to fire in west Wichita

Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 10:08 PM, Oct 28, 2019

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) Wichita firefighters are on the scene of a house fire near Central and Zoo Blvd.

Crews were called to the home in the 700 block of N. Custer around 7:20 p.m.


They arrived to heavy smoke coming from the home and they found fire in the basement.

The Red Cross is helping to find shelter for eight people who were in the home at the time. No one was injured.

Investigators are now trying to determine what started the fire.

 