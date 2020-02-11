Crews respond to large fire at APAC Asphalt in Butler County

Andover Fire Chief Chad Russell said crews will be out all night on the scene of a large building fire that broke out Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called to the 11200 block of SW US Highway 54, between Andover and Augusta,

Initial reports were that the fire was located at Zernco. Chief Russell said he believed the building was actually a part of APAC Asphalt.

He said there were multiple hazardous materials including pressurized cylinders filled with settling gas, propane, oxygen and waste tanks inside the building. That lead to explosions in the fire. A large part of the building also collapsed.

Russell said he's grateful for the mutual aid response from other departments.

"This is a fire (department) with five firefighters on duty. At Andover, we absolutely could not help without help from our neighbors. We go and help them every time we can, and we sure appreciate every time they come help us as well," said Russell.

Russell called the damage to the business catastrophic.

He said investigators were on the scene, but they would have to dig through the extensive damage to determine a cause.

At this time, he said he didn't know if it would be possible to determine a cause.