Emergency crews are responding to a gas leak at Hutchinson Community College.

Police say campus security called just before 5 a.m. Thursday to report a main line had ruptured near the student union building.

Officers say no evacuations are planned since the gas leak is near unoccupied classrooms and the dorms are a block away.

No word yet if classes will be cancelled. Stay tuned for updates on-air and on the KWCH 12 app.