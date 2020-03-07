Crews responding to large grass fire in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) Crews are responding to a large grass fire Saturday.
The Butler County Emergency Management says the fire is in the corner of 135th and Shumway Road, south of Augusta.
Eyewitness News has a reporter headed to the scene to monitor the situation. Expect updates on-air and on the KWCH 12 app.
With a break in the clouds, satellites detecting a large fire south of Augusta in Butler County. Dangerous burning conditions today! NO OUTDOOR BURNING!#kswx pic.twitter.com/jauvE5qCzJ— NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) March 7, 2020