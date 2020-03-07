Crews responding to large grass fire in Butler County

Updated: Sat 3:10 PM, Mar 07, 2020

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) Crews are responding to a large grass fire Saturday.

The Butler County Emergency Management says the fire is in the corner of 135th and Shumway Road, south of Augusta.

Eyewitness News has a reporter headed to the scene to monitor the situation. Expect updates on-air and on the KWCH 12 app.

 