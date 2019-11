Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says it happened around 7:30 a.m. on eastbound I-70, near Junction City.

KHP says five vehicles were involved in the crash. There are no reports of injuries.

Eastbound lanes are closed so drivers will want to find an alternate route.

