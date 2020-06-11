Crews work to catch alligator spotted in Manhattan creek, search continues for second gator

The search continues in Manhattan for one of two alligators reported stolen from a local reptile store over the weekend.

The Riley County Police Department said Thursday Linear Park Trail will be closed from Pecan Circle to South Manhattan Avenue until further notice while animal control works to safely secure the alligator found Wednesday.

Residents were urged to avoid Wildcat Creek after a man called 911 to report he saw the alligator while walking along the trail.

Animal Control responded and spotted the alligator on a branch in the water. They set a trap but the gator eluded them.

Residents are asked to avoid the area as they work to capture the first gator while the second one remains missing.