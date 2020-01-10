Crime Stoppers seeks help in solving armed robbery at Wichita market

Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County asks for the public's help in solving a New Year's Eve robbery at a north Wichita market.

At about 8:45 p.m. Dec. 31, two men entered the Mi Mexico Lindo carniceria (meat market) in the 2600 block of North Arkansas. One of the men was armed with a shotgun and from the scene, Crime Stoppers says, the pair made off with cash from the store's registers.

The men ran to a white, four-door Sedan and were last seen traveling east on 26th Street.

"The suspects were concealed head to toe," Crime Stoppers says.

Crime Stoppers says both men spoke Spanish.

Anyone with information that may help lead to arrests can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111, downloading the mobile P3 app, or submitting a form on the Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County website.