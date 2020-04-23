'Thank You' spelled out in Kansas crop field to honor frontline workers

A crop artist carved a bouquet of flowers and spelled out "Thank You" into a Kansas field to honor workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stan Herd's creation takes up half an acre of land south of Lawrence.

"They just get up every day and go put their selves on the line," said Herd. "I mean it's heroic to me. So, there's not a lot that I can do out here. I'm an artist and I do art fields and so I decided to create something for them."

Herd begins his crop art, also known as Earthwork, with painting. His initial sketch involved the phrase "The Frontline," but a friend suggested "Thank You" instead.

"It's not just from me. It's from all of my kindred spirits here," said Herd.

Herd's been doing crop art for 40 years. His past works have been featured in National Geographic and on numerous national news networks.

The craft involves precise measuring and sometimes planting, followed by sculpting with a weed wacker. He hopes the message will extend far beyond the Sunflower State in this difficult time.

"Its really actually showing us that we really actually are all connected. And I think there will be a lesson out of that I think that will be a positive lesson in some way in the end I hope," said Herd.

Herd has produced crop art in various locations around the world, including Cuba and China.