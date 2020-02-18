Crossing guard hit and killed in Kansas City, Kansas

Kansas City, Kansas, police say a crossing guard died after being hit by a car while trying to stop traffic near an elementary school.

Police spokesman Jonathon Westbrook says the guard was hit early Tuesday near the Christ the King Parish school.

No children were injured.

The crossing guard was employed through the city.

The driver of a black sedan that hit the guard was taken to a hospital.

No further details were immediately released.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)