Crowd Concerns In Wichita Amid Coronavirus

The novel coronavirus has prompted cancellations of several high profile events around the country, and while events in Kansas are not cancelled yet—some in Wichita are cancelling their own plans.

"The Blake Shelton concert is coming up and my concern would be how they are going to handle a large crowd with the coronavirus, I was interested in buying tickets to it at one time, but now I'm looking back thinking I don't want to go to any large events, I'm staying at home,” says Cheryl Goodell.

Between the Blake Shelton concert in Wichita and the upcoming NJCAA tournament in Hutchinson—organizers are expecting large crowds.

At this time—organizers say they do not see a reason to cancel the tournament or limit crowd size.

"It's reasonable to be concerned about large public gatherings, although frankly Wichita has not had its first case of coronavirus yet. We know it's coming though, this is a virus that cannot be contained and will eventually get here. The most you can do rather than take personal measures like wash your hands and cover your mouth when you cough is try to avoid public areas if you are at risk of having problems with the virus.

Dr. Tom Moore with Wesley Hospital says right now Kansas is at low risk of spreading the virus, but if you're immune system is compromised, you should try to avoid public areas.

Otherwise, he says you should live your life—but not on a cruise ship.

"The public health authorities are making recommendations about large public gatherings nationwide. Generally speaking, the most I would say is don't get on a cruise ship."

