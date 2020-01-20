Ceremonies, acts of service in Wichita among many honoring Dr. King

Crowds gathered at ceremonies across the U.S. Monday to honor the life and legacy of Civil Rights icon, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

More than 50 years after his untimely death, the annual holiday brings an opportunity to remember and live out the lessons Dr. King taught with a call to action.

In northeast Wichita, one of the largest local gatherings honoring Dr. King filled space inside Wichita State University's Hughes Metroplex.

"We are here because of King. A lot of doors were opened (for) both men and women," says Wichita pastor, Dr. Tommy Lee Wade. "So we're glad to celebrate. It doesn't matter what color you are. It's that all of us need each other. If we don't love everybody, than we don't love anybody. So, we celebrate the freedom of all of us."

Monday's MLK celebration event at the Metroplex featured music from local artists and a speech from Dr. Cynthia Hale, pastor of the Ray of Hope Christian Church in Atlanta, Ga.

At Century II in downtown Wichita, the local chapter for Habitat for Humanity spend Monday worked on construction of two new homes as part of its annual Martin Luther King Junior Day of Service.

Volunteers began construction Monday morning at Century II. More than 200 volunteers helped frame walls for one house, alongside the family who will buy the house and call it home in a few months.

One of the homes under construction by Habitat for Humanity is going to a Wichita family. The other will be a model home so people in the community and potential buyers will have an idea of what a finished "Habitat" home looks like.

Mikayla Mitchell, 13, will move into on of the homes with her mother. She says the new house is special because people came together to build it.

"People took time out of their day. They could have been sitting at home or doing whatever they wanted, but they took time out of their day to come and help us build our house. So, that means a lot," Mitchell says.

Volunteers will continue construction on the Habitat for Humanity homes for about six weeks.