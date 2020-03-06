Cruise passengers off California await virus test results

Results were expected Friday after passengers and crew were tested for coronavirus aboard a cruise ship held off the California coast.

A passenger on an earlier voyage of the ship died of the disease, and at least four others became infected.

While more than 3,500 aboard the Grand Princess were ordered to stay at sea, only 45 people were tested.

A military helicopter delivered test kits to the Grand Princess, which is anchored off San Francisco.

Meanwhile, the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus has reached 12 and infections swell to more than 200 cases, scattered across 18 states.

North Korea ends quarantine of some foreigners in virus move

North Korea says it has released about 220 foreigners from a quarantine imposed as part of its vigilant prevention efforts to avoid an outbreak of the coronavirus that has spread around the world.

The country has not publicly disclosed any cases of COVID-19, but outsiders are skeptical it escaped the virus that erupted in its neighbor and closest ally China and has infected more than 98,000 people globally.

COVID-19 has proven challenging to identify, contain and treat in well-off countries, and experts worry an outbreak could be devastating in impoverished North Korea, which has a malnourished population and a chronic shortage of medical supplies.

As virus cases near 100,000, fear of ‘devastation’ for poor

The number of infections with the new virus is nearing 100,000 and economic consequences are spreading around the globe.

Asian shares are down following a rough day on Wall Street, and halted travel and a broader downturn are threatening to hit already-struggling communities for months to come.

The head of the U.N.’s food agency is warning of the potential of “absolute devastation” as the outbreak’s effects ripple through Africa and the Middle East.

That comes as the outbreak continues to shift away from Asia to Europe, the Mideast and the United States.

The number of new infections is dropping in both the epicenter of China and the other hardest-hit country, South Korea.

