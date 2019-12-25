Cut down on holiday waste with these recycling tips

Americans throw away 25 percent more trash from Thanksgiving to New Years than any other time of the year.

Chances are wrapping paper is scattered around your living room Christmas morning.

Data from Stanford University shows there's a bigger chance you won't recycle it.

"Unfortunately, all of our gift wrap goes in the trashcan. We get a big trash bag at the beginning of opening presents and it's usually full at the end," said Gayle Reiswig.

According tor research, a little effort can go a long way.

If every family re-used just two feet of holiday ribbon, it would save 38,000 miles of ribbon- that's enough to tie a bow around the entire planet.

If every American wrapped just three presents in re-used materials, it would save enough paper to cover 45,000 football fields.

"Re-use what you have, so with gifts we already received for birthdays or all that kinda jazz. We'll re-use those ones, so I'm not buying anything new in that aspect. So I like that because it's good for the environment and good for your wallet," said Reiswig.

Some are open to the idea, but don't know how to start. Here are a few tips:

1.) Wrapping paper and Christmas cards are both recyclable unless it's metallic or has some sort of glitter on it.

2.) Bows are not recyclable if it has glue on it. Instead, you can re-use ribbons and bows next year.

It's also important to keep in mind recycling does more harm than good if you don't recycle correctly. For more information about the dos and don'ts of recycling, visit the Pro Kansas Recycling Center website.