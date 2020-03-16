DA: Man who took lewd photos of women, children, sentenced to almost 5 years

A man prosecutors say "surreptitiously" took lewd photos of children and woman hears his sentence in Sedgwick County District Court.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office says a judge last Friday (March 13) sentenced 30-year-old James Dayvault to 57 months (four years, nine months) in prison.

On Nov. 21, the judge found Dayvault guilty on one count of sexual exploitation of a child, one count of lewd and lascivious behavior, one count of breach of privacy and one count of attempted breach of privacy."

This began, the district attorney's office says, when a neighbor reported seeing Dayvault following children and photographing them.

"During the investigation, police recovered photos on his cell phone that included pornographic images of children and images taken up women's skirts at various locations in the city including a local church and department store parking lot."

Those locations also included spots on Wichita State University's campus, an affidavit in the case says.

The affidavit unveiled in August 2018 says Dayvault's crimes cover a time frame from Feb. 8, 2015 to June 20, 2017.