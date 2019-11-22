Sedgwick County DA: Deputy justified in deadly S. Wichita shooting

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Benneett says a Sedgwick County Sheriff's deputy who shot and killed a man on a Jan. 28 call in south Wichita won't face charges.

The deadly shooting happened after 55-year-old David Bosiljevac pointed an airsoft gun at deputies. In his explanation for why the deputy isn't facing charges, Bennett retraced the events that led up to the deadly shooting at a storage-unit facility in the 3300 block of South Hydraulic.

Bosiljevac had a warrant for his arrest after failing to appear in court in connection with drug-related charges and allegations that he violated his probation.

On the morning of Jan. 28, a friend of Bosiljevac who co-signed the $75,000 bond for him contacted Bosiljevac's bondsman and let the bondsman know Bosiljevac was at the Max Secure Storage Facility at 3360 South Hydraulic in a vehicle she believed to be stolen.

The bondsman contacted the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office warrants division to advise deputies of Bosiljevac's location, Bennett says.

A little before 1 p.m. Jan. 28, a deputy arrived and contacted the bondsman near the entrance to the storage facility. A second deputy arrived soon after. Bennett says the bondsman told the deputies he believed Bosiljevac was east of their location within the storage facility's fenced-in area.

Bennett says the deputies entered the storage facility and located the suspected stolen car.

"Mr. Bosiljevac was standing at the rear of the car, parked next to an open storage unit when the deputies drove in and parked," Bennett says. "When Mr. Bosiljevac saw the deputies arrived in their respective vehicles, he ran to the driver's side door of the maroon car and entered the vehicle."

The first deputy approached the car on foot while the second remained in his patrol vehicle in case Bosiljevac attempted to drive away. The first deputy withdrew he handgun and gave verbal commands for Bosiljevac to exit the car. He refused, Bennett says.

"(The first deputy) would later describe seeing Mr. Bosiljevac pull a "silver" handgun from a brown holster or object of some kind that held the gun," Bennett says. "(The deputy) then described seeing Mr. Bosiljevac point the silver handgun directly at him.

The deputy fired his handgun, "striking Mr. Bosiljevac multiple times," Bennett says.

Medical personnel pronounced Bosiljevac dead at the scene. Bennett says the deputies involved in the incident "gave voluntary, recorded statements to investigators."

Detectives with the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office also interviewed three civilian witnesses," Bennett says and evidence was submitted to the Sedgwick County Forensic Science Center for examination.

In an autopsy on Bosiljevac, a coroner determined he was shot at least nine times and the manner of death was determined to be homicide. A toxicology report showed Bosiljevac had methamphetamine in his system. Bennett says investigators found a bag of methamphetamine in his left front pocket.

Following the interviews, review of evidence and review of Kansas law, Bennett concluded the deputy shouldn't face charges in this case

"The investigation established that David Bosiljevac produced what appeared to be a handgun as Deputy 1 approached Mr. Bosiljevac’s car. The actions of Mr. Bosiljevac constituted what Deputy 1 believed to be a threat of force, likely to cause great bodily harm or death to Deputy 1," Bennett says in the conclusion to his written review of the case. "As such, Deputy 1 reasonably believed Mr. Bosiljevac posed an imminent lethal threat and fired his weapon for three to four seconds in response. Under these circumstances, the deputy is immune from prosecution under Kansas law. Under Kansas law and the facts of the case, I conclude that no criminal charges can be filed against the officer."