DB Schenker announces plans to lay off 255 employees in Wichita

DB Schenker, the lead logistics provider at the Spirit Distribution Center in Wichita, announced plans to play off 255 employees on Wednesday.

Schenker provides centralized distribution location, storage and production line-side delivery for Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit began laying off 2,800 employees Wednesday as a result of the temporary shutdown of production on the 737 Max.

The Workforce Alliance tells Eyewitness News the halted program has impacted 500 employees outside of Spirit.

At least two webpages have been set up to provide resources for laid-off workers: Aviation Worker Response and Air Capital Commitment