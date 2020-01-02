DCF begins accepting applications for Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP)

Heating your home during the winter months can create a financial burden.

In an effort to help people in Kansas this winter, the Kansas Department for Children and Families will begin accepting applications for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP).

Assistance is available from Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 8 a.m. CST through Friday, March 31, 2020, at 5 p.m. CST.

The program helps households pay winter heating bills.

People with disabilities, older adults and families with children are the primary groups assisted.

In 2019, about 22,000 households received an average benefit of $575.

To qualify, applicants must be responsible for direct payment of their heating bills.

There are eligibility requirements including household income, number of people living in the home, type of residence and type of fuel and utility rates.

You can find out if you meet the requirements by taking the Self Assessment in the DCF Self Service Portal.