DCF offers food assistance to those in need

The Department for Children and Families and its community partners will distribute food to Kansans as part of the disaster household distribution program.

The program is triggered when a national emergency is declared.

The program provides a variety of canned meats, vegetables, fruits, rice, dried beans, peanut butter and in some cases frozen meats and fresh milk.

The food is being distributed to impacted households through DCF’s existing network of Emergency Food Assistance Program or TEFAP agencies.

There are no income restrictions for the disaster household program. Anyone in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic may receive a food package. The program is first-come, first-served. Quantities are limited.

Distributions are expected to last through May 6.

Click here to find a distribution site near you.