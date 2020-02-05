DIW: Bunch O Balloons

Balloons can make a huge impression on any celebration, but filling and tying them can be more work than you want to put in and require a time commitment you may not have.

The Bunch O Balloons self-sealing party balloons are supposed to save you the time and hassle as you get ready for a big event.

The makers of Bunch O Balloons say their product can fill, tie and seal multiple balloons in seconds.

Does it work as advertised? To put the Bunch O Balloons to the test, we enlisted the help of Paige Hess with Love of Character, a Wichita store that specializes in party planning and getting people ready for big events.