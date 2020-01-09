DIW: DBPower Mini Projector

Streaming on smart devices is common whether you're using your smartphone, laptop or your gaming system. A drawback is that some streaming options limit you to a smaller screen.

The DBPower Mini Projector is designed for you to plug in devices for an extra large viewing experience.

For $80, the makers of the DB Mini Projector say their product is perfect for playing videos, TV series and more, simply by connecting it to your laptop, tablet or smartphone.

Does it work as advertised?

To put the DBPower Mini Projector to the test, we enlisted the help of Wichitan Cole Ebenkamp.