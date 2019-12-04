DIW: EZ Detangler hairbrush

Whether it's wet or dry, for those with curly hair, detangling it can be a hassle.

The makers of the EZ Detangler hairbrush say their salon-professional brush featuring eight moving parts is the answer to instant hair relief. The brush, is supposed to glide through hair like a gentle breeze without painful pulling or extra shedding.

Does the EZ Detangler work as advertised? To put it to the test, we enlisted the help of licensed hairdresser Paris Walker at her northeast Wichita Salon, "Mark Parks the Shoppe," to put it to the test.