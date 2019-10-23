DIW: Electric Lunch Box

Whether it's on the fly or you feel like warming something up, taking a break for lunch can be critical for helping you maintain energy for the second half of your work day.

When you don't have much time to take a break, but want to enjoy a hot meal for lunch, the portable Electric Lunch Box could be an item for you.

The Electric Lunch Box is a portable electronic-heating lunchbox designed to heat and keep food warm.

Does it work as advertised. To put it to the test, we enlisted the help of Courtney Krsnich, a busy mother of three.