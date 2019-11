If you own a cat or a dog, there's a decent chance that at some point, you'll have to deal with unwanted guests in their fur: fleas.

The makers of the Flea Doctor say their safe, chemical-free electronic comb is guaranteed to kill fleas and remove them from your pet.

Does it work as advertised? To put the Flea Doctor to the test, we enlisted the help of Dr. Gary Oehmke at the El Paso Animal Clinic in Derby.