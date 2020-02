If you love shredded meat, the Good Grips meat shredding claws may be a product you should have in your kitchen.

The maker of the Good Grips meat shredding claws says the user-friendly tool can shred mouth-watering meat with ease.

Does it work as well as advertised? To put the Good Grips meat shredding claws to the test, we enlisted the help of Chris Tincher with Thyme and Thyme Again Catering.