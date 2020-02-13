DIW: Mighty Mug

Have you ever spilled your coffee or drink at work, or hesitated to put something like this in your bag because it might leak?

For $35, the Mighty Mug says it can save you from embarrassing, messy, and disastrous spills. Its makers say the mug that won't fall when knocked into but lifts naturally when it's time to sip.

The makers of Mighty Mug also says it's leakproof. With a tightened lid and pressed down button on top to make sure it's secure, the Mighty Mug promises not to leak even if turned upside down.

The Mighty Mug promises to keep your drinks upright and sealed so you and your things don't get soaked.

We put it to the test this week, for Does It Work.

