DIW: 'Ove' Glove

The kitchen is often referred to as "the heart of the home," but with that, can sometimes come a challenge to get something out of the oven without at least some discomfort on your protected hands.

The 'Ove' Glove may be what you're looking for to ease the process of removing piping hot food from your oven. The makers of the 'Ove' Glove' say the it can withstand extreme heat up to 540 degrees.

Does the 'Ove' Glove work as well as advertised? To put it to the test, we enlisted the help of Ziggy's Pizza Manager Mesfin Small.