Airports are quiet as the coronavirus outbreak leaves people grounded. Less travel means less revenue. but for most airports relief is on the way.

DOT announces $10 billion in relief funding for airports (Source: CNN)

The Department of Transportation announced Tuesday $10 billion in grants will be given to airports across the country to help ease some of the strain caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

This money can be used for things like rent, payroll and utilities.

Airports Council International, which represents airports globally, estimates airports in the United States will lose nearly $14 million due to the pandemic.

Federal Aviation Administration Deputy Administrator Dan Elwell said right now needed healthcare supplies are shipped through airports, so the funding is not just important economically but for healthcare as well.

“It’s keeping airports open, keeping the people who work in these airports paid. And then after that, we want these airports to be up and running when we do come out of it and we do see the economy rebound," Elwell said.

He said the funding is going to about 3,000 airports in all 50 states.