DUI enforcement to step up ahead of New Year's holiday

Law enforcement agencies across the state are increasing patrols to combat drunk driving through the New Year's holiday.

It's part of the Kansas Department of Transportation's "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" traffic enforcement campaign.

The increased DUI enforcement will run December 26- January 1.

KDOT says this next week outranks most of the other holidays in number of crashes, where at least one of the drivers is impaired by alcohol or other drugs.

Over the next week, KDOT expects at least 250 drivers to be arrested for driving under the influence.