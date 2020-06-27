Damaging wind gusts possible in northwestern Kansas

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says a few storms in northwestern Kansas could produce damaging wind gusts and large hail Saturday evening.

These storms will develop late in the afternoon and they will continue through about midnight, falling apart before they can move into central Kansas. The main threat will be wind gusts around 60-70 mph, but a few storms could also produce large hail. Lows will drop into the 60s and 70s overnight.

Sunday, sunshine will take over with highs in the mid to upper 90s. It will get windy, with gusts around 30-35 mph.

It's going to stay sunny and hot through the week, with highs getting close to 100 for the first half of the week.

The Fourth of July will be mostly sunny and warm, with highs in the mid 90s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 15-20; gusty. Low: 75.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 94.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 77.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 94.

Tue: High: 99 Low: 75 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 97 Low: 75 Mostly sunny; isolated nighttime storm.

Thu: High: 97 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 94 Low: 73 Sunny.

Sat: High: 94 Low: 71 Mostly sunny.