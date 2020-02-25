Dates and deadlines for the Kansas Democratic Primary

March 9th - The Kansas Democratic Party will send an informational mailer to all registered democrats explaining the primary process.

March 30 - The party mails a ballot to every registered democrat.

April 17 - The last day to request a ballot sent to your house if you have not received one because you recently registered or switched party affiliations.

April 14 - The last day to have your ballot postmarked for return.

May 2 - If registered democrats did not vote by mail, the party will have 50 polling locations across the state.

