Deadline Friday for Wichita State students to apply for CARES Act Student Emergency Fund

Colleges and universities from around the country received funding through the CARES Act to distribute to students experiencing financial difficulty due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The money is meant to cover things like food, housing, course materials, healthcare, and transportation.

For students at Wichita State University, Friday is the deadline to apply.

Eligibility requirements include:

• Must be a degree-seeking student enrolled in at least 6 credit hours (or 5 credit hours for graduate students) in the Spring 2020 semester;

• Must be eligible to receive Title IV aid;

• Must have submitted a 2019-2020 FAFSA or be eligible to submit a 2019-2020 FAFSA;

• Must not have been enrolled in a fully-online program as of March 13, 2020;

• Have documented financial need or hardship due to COVID-19.

APPLY HERE: Student COVID-19 Financial Assistance Request Form



Wichita State's financial aid director Sheelu Surrender said the university has been working with other schools to see how they were handling the funding was key.

'We always share information and a lot of the schools were doing similar things where they were giving automatic awards to grant-eligible students then opening up applications for additional," said Surrender.

Wichita State is also helping students through their Shockers Up COVID-19 emergency fund. This money is mostly for international students or students who qualify for Title IV funding.

Both assistance programs use the same application so there is no need to apply twice. You can only receive aid from one, or the other, not both.

