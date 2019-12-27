Death investigation underway after body found at Sedgwick County Park

A death investigation is underway after a body was found Friday at the Sedgwick County Park.

Deputies responded around 8 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive person at the Sedgwick County Park near 13th St. N.

Sergeant Tim Hallacy says the person was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to the forensic center.

"At this point in time, it’s too early in the investigation to give any details to theorize anything so that information will be passed on to our detectives who may lead the investigation," said Hallacy.

Dan Moore walks the path at the park everyday and says this is a sad situation.

"It’s very sad. It was not too long ago, a person tried to help his dog in a lake and he ended up drowning. Dog got out of the lake just fine, and I was here when that EMS crew was here," said Moore. " Sad to hear a body was found out here. (Its) so beautiful and peaceful, it’s a great place to bike and walk."

The sheriff's office did not release the age or gender of the body found. They are still working to determine cause of death.