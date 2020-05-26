Decisions with reopening guidelines now up to individual KS counties

With changes Tuesday, the state of Kansas could be returning to the same situation in mid March in which each county has its own guidelines when it comes to plans for reopening businesses and placing restrictions to safeguard against COVID-19.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers reporters' questions about her veto of a sweeping coronavirus bill that would have curbed her power to direct the state's pandemic response during a news conference, Tuesday, May6 26, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The Democratic governor issued a new state of emergency and called the Republican-controlled Legislature into special session to extend that state of emergency. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

In Sedgwick County, the commission will have a meeting at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday (May 27) in which county leaders will have to decide if they want to change the existing guidelines set by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly in her Ad Astra plan to reopen the state's economy.

Tuesday, Sedgwick County Manager Tom Stolz joined Michael Schwanke for a live interview to discuss the county's situation and what commissioners will consider Wednesday. Ultimately, Stolz says, a decision on local guidelines moving forward, will come from collaboration between the commission and Sedgwick County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns.

While COVID-19 numbers including overall cases and hospitalizations are key to what county leaders consider, Sedgwick County commissioners say they're also looking at the county's unemployment rate, which is currently at about 19 percent.

Eyewitness News on Tuesday also spoke with Kingman County commissioners who expressed relief to have control over local decisions again when it comes to COVID-19 related guidelines.

As of Tuesday, data from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows Kingman County hasn't yet had a confirmed positive case of COVID-19. Kingman County commissioners say the county has lost a lot of money as a result of closures and cancellations.