Democrats face risks and limits in Trump’s impeachment trial

House Democrats prosecuting President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial are preparing for a second day of arguments.

In this image from video, House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., holds redacted documents as he speaks during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Senate Television via AP)

Trump was busy himself, returning from an international business conference but finding time to send 120-plus tweets that included trial commentary and criticism.

At times many senators left their seats and headed to nearby cloak rooms or stood in the back or openly yawned.

At one point, more than 10 senators’ seats were empty.

Senators are done with many of the quaint rules that are making them miserable during the impeachment trial.

Many are pacing the chamber, walking out during arguments, napping and openly scoffing.

Bans on that behavior are designed to keep their attention on the grave and rare business of deciding whether to remove a president from office.

But they’re getting little sleep, and they’ve heard the story of Trump’s pressure on Ukraine before.

The ban on cellphones on the Senate floor is one rule they haven’t apparently flouted, though they often appear to be leaving the floor for a moment with their devices.

Democrats will continue arguments through Friday under rules approved by the Senate.

Trump’s lawyers will then have up to three days to rebut the Democrats’ case.

Democrats alleging a “corrupt scheme” by Trump involving Ukraine are trying to win over not just fidgety senators but an American public deeply divided by the Republican president’s actions.

Prosecutors are relying on the same loops of videotaped testimony after Trump’s allies in the Republican-controlled Senate blocked new witnesses.

Each side has 24 hours over three days to make its case. Trump’s defense team is eager for its turn, likely to begin Saturday.

ABC, CBS and NBC stuck to entertainment programming Wednesday night instead of showing President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate.

Since it was the first night that House managers were outlining the case against Trump, it’s likely that judgment by TV executives will carry through for the rest of the trial.

It was a contrast to the daytime, when Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff had more than two hours of uninterrupted TV time on the networks.

In prime-time, Fox News Channel hosts spent more time attacking Schiff than listening to him.

