Democrats push new $3T coronavirus relief bill through House

Democrats have powered a massive $3 trillion coronavirus response bill through the House, over Republican opposition. The 1,815-page measure is aimed at propping up a U.S. economy in free fall and a health care system overwhelmed by a pandemic that’s still ravaging the country. It's also an election-year statement of priorities by Democrats.

The measure has no chance of passing the GOP-controlled Senate and has already drawn a White House veto threat. Passage sets up difficult negotiation with the White House and Senate Republicans over what's likely to be the last major COVID-19 response bill before November’s presidential and congressional elections.

Rep. Ron Estes (R-Kansas) who opposes this relief package, thinks it's better to wait until we see what happens with the already $3 trillion the government has spent in four prior pieces of legislation. He does think there will eventually be a fifth stimulus bill, it just won't be this one.

Like most of his Republican colleagues, Estes says he sees the bill passed Friday as a Democratic wish list.

"It's much better if we can get back to the point of where we are actually focusing on a bipartisan solution for this, like we did with the first four bills, and came up with something that's workable," Estes says.