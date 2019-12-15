Democrats seek Bolton, Mulvaney for impeachment trial

As the House prepares to vote this week on impeaching President Donald Trump, Senate Democrats are proposing a weekslong Senate trial that would include testimony from former national security adviser John Bolton and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

Senate Democrats also want testimony from Robert Blair, a top Mulvaney aide, and budget official Michael Duffey.

Democrats released a detailed outline of their trial proposal on Sunday.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York proposed the structure for what he called a ‘’fair and honest’’ trial in a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Under Schumer’s plan, the trial could last three or more weeks.

