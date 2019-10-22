Demolish or remodel: Debate on Century II's future continues

The mission to save Century II continues as Wichita city leaders debate whether to demolish the half-century-old building or remodel it.

Tuesday night, some Wichita business leaders laid out their vision for the iconic building. This includes a several-million-dollar renovation.

The specific cost to renovate Century II is somewhere in the ballpark of $60 million to more than $200 million while the cost to demolish the building and build something new could well exceed that amount, possibly approaching $500 million. This matches the estimated cost for a new water treatment plant identified as a near-future need for Wichita.

Also in the works is riverfront development and construction of a new baseball stadium, slated for completion in April.

The cost associated with a new facility to replace Century II is one some say taxpayers will ultimately feel.

Tuesday night's meeting ended with a call for people to contact their local elected officials to express support for Century II. The group that organized that meeting favors renovating the building, but does not represent any official stance on the issue in terms of what city leaders may ultimately decide.

