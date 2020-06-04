Demonstrations remain peaceful overnight

Last night’s demonstrations remained peaceful, despite unrest that happened on the north side of Wichita the night before.

More people gathered at the 21st and Arkansas intersection denouncing the looting and vandalism that happened the night before.

Another demonstration was held at 13th and Oliver across town that also remained peaceful.

Dozens gathered at the intersection racing cars, listen to music and dance, largely without incident.

The threats of violence that surfaced on social media never manifested.

"Some of it is people toying with people, but we are prepared," Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsey said. "We're ready to deal with anything that comes along. We are going to keep this city safe."

Police diverted traffic around the intersection last night but didn't engage with the crowd that gathered peacefully there.

Smaller demonstrations were also held outside of town in Derby and Great Bend.