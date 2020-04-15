Dental labs, 3-D printing technology enlisted to help with COVID-19 testing in KS

When it comes to testing-supply shortages -- a problem for most states, including Kansas -- there are gradual signs of improvement. However, in Kansas, there still are not enough swabs for widespread testing for COVID-19.

In addressing the shortage, Kansas Health Secretary, Dr. Lee Norman requests assistance from dental labs with a specific type of 3-D printer.

At Wichita's FTI Dental Lab , there's a 3-D printer that Dr. Norman wants to enlist.

"It's additive building and you build things in layers," explains FTI Dental Lab President/CEO Mike Fulton.

The specialized printer is a stereolithography 3-D printer, or "SLA." Fulton says he usually uses the machine to fill orders for dental offices.

"Crowns and bridges. We restore implants, partials and dentures," Fulton explains.

Dr. Norman says such printers can build the required elongated tubes for testing swabs. Fulton is looking into what would be required to make his lab's 3-D printer do the trick.

"We're gearing up so we have all the information, the STI files, running down the materials. You have to have the right materials," he says.

With stereolithography 3-D printers, builds are completed inverted with a tray lowered into a liquid resin. The tray rises to the surface when it builds a layer. That process repeats until the job is done. It's a precise but slow process, Fulton says.

"It might take eight, nine hours to do a build, but you could get 24, maybe more tubes, depending on the diameter," he says.

One of these specialized 3-D printers has a home on Wichita State University's campus.

Wichita State is working toward helping to find a solution on Kansas' COVID-19 testing shortage as part of the Ad Astra Coalition n, dedicated to making protective equipment and supplies for hospitals and first responders. The collaborative effort involves WSU Tech, Airbus, Spirit AeroSystems and Textron.

It remains to be seen just how well 3-D printers can address testing supply shortages, but at least in Kansas, there's an optimistic wait and see.

"We've got some of the parts, but not all of the pieces yet," Fulton says.