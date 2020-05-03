Dental offices prepare to reopen Monday

As we begin the road back to normal, some are marking it with a trip to the dentist.

Dental offices will be among some in Kansas, able to fully reopen Monday.

In the dentist chair, it's hard for dentists and hygienists to stay six feet apart from their patients.

"The mouth is a cesspool; it's a garbage disposal. It's not clean. We have a lot of protocols in place. We have a lot of disinfectants; we sterilize all of our instruments between every patient's use. It's a very safe place to be for patients," said Dr. Chris Polk, Cambridge Family Dentistry Owner.

Dr. Polk says this makes dealing with something like COVID-19, not new territory. He says if any industries are well suited to reopen during this time, the dental office is one of them.

"We deal with infectious diseases all the time. We treat everybody like they have a really bad infection all the time," said Dr. Polk.

For the past month and a half, they've only been providing emergency care. Starting Monday, they and many other dentists will go back to offering their full range of services.

"There are a couple of tweaks to make it a little better, a little safer for our patients and our staff," said Dr. Polk.

Dr. Polk says instead of having patients sit in the waiting room, they're keeping them out in their cars and having someone come out to get them when they're ready.

"They're met by a person at our front door with a thermometer to scan them and see if there's any fever," said Dr. Polk.

Members of the staff will also be taking precautions. Polk says workers are going to wear a more vigorous PPE with head bonnets and the N-95 masks. They'll also be using additional cleaning products to sanitize between each patient.

"We have the social distancing. We've put some plexiglass at the front desk," Dr. Polk said.

He expects the next three weeks to be hectic and crazy.

"We've been pushing patients back every time we'd have the stay at home order [extended]," said Dr. Polk. "We'd push them back and push them back, so it's kind of a log jam."

Dr. Polk says his office is using guidance from the CDC for the best steps to take when reopening.

"Obviously, if you have a fever, if you're elderly and have some immunodeficiency issues, maybe you don't want to come in for a little bit," said Dr. Polk. "Otherwise, I think it's a great place to be, and I think we'll be okay."