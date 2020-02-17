Depression symptoms and coping strategies

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) Most people’s moods come and go. Their feelings of joy and sadness are understandable reactions to daily events and do not affect their lives greatly. The moods of people with depression, in contrast, tend to last a long time. Depression is a low, sad state in which life seems dark and its challenges overwhelming. Depression has many symptoms other than sadness. The symptoms, which often feed upon one another, span five areas of functioning:
Emotional Symptoms of Depression
- Feeling dejected
- Feeling miserable
- Feeling empty
- Little pleasure from life
- Feeling anxiety, anger or agitation
Motivational Symptoms of Depression
- Lose the desire to pursue usual activities
- Lack of drive, initiative and spontaneity
- Have to force self to go to work, talk with friends or eat meals
- Uninterested in life
Behavioral Symptoms of Depression
- Less active and more productive
- Spend more time alone
- May stay in bed for long periods of time
- May also move and even speak more slowly
Cognitive Symptoms of Depression
- Consider themselves inadequate, undesirable and inferior
- Blame themselves for nearly every unfortunate event
- Most are pessimistic
- Feeling confused, unable to remember little things and are easily distracted
- Unable to solve even the smallest problems
Physical Symptoms of Depression
- Headaches
- Indigestion
- Constipations
- Dizzy spells
- General pain
Coping strategies are important when learning how to manage depression. Some people find listening to music, talking to friends or family, and taking a bath or shower helpful. Other strategies include praying or meditating, playing with a pet and exercising.
Seek professional help if your symptoms of depression are interfering with your relationships, work and family. If you experience a mental health crisis, mental health professionals are ready to help.
Prairie View Crisis Line: 800-362-0180
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-TALK (8255) OR 800-SUICIDE (784-2433)
Crisis Text Line: 741741
Trevor Project Lifeline (LGBTQIA): 866-273-8255
Deaf Hotline: 800-799-4TTY (4889)
Call 911 for immediate assistance.