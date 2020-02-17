Depression symptoms and coping strategies

Most people’s moods come and go. Their feelings of joy and sadness are understandable reactions to daily events and do not affect their lives greatly. The moods of people with depression, in contrast, tend to last a long time. Depression is a low, sad state in which life seems dark and its challenges overwhelming. Depression has many symptoms other than sadness. The symptoms, which often feed upon one another, span five areas of functioning:

Emotional Symptoms of Depression





Feeling dejected



Feeling miserable



Feeling empty



Little pleasure from life



Feeling anxiety, anger or agitation



Motivational Symptoms of Depression





Lose the desire to pursue usual activities



Lack of drive, initiative and spontaneity



Have to force self to go to work, talk with friends or eat meals



Uninterested in life



Behavioral Symptoms of Depression





Less active and more productive



Spend more time alone



May stay in bed for long periods of time



May also move and even speak more slowly



Cognitive Symptoms of Depression





Consider themselves inadequate, undesirable and inferior



Blame themselves for nearly every unfortunate event



Most are pessimistic



Feeling confused, unable to remember little things and are easily distracted



Unable to solve even the smallest problems



Physical Symptoms of Depression





Headaches



Indigestion



Constipations



Dizzy spells



General pain



Coping strategies are important when learning how to manage depression. Some people find listening to music, talking to friends or family, and taking a bath or shower helpful. Other strategies include praying or meditating, playing with a pet and exercising.

Seek professional help if your symptoms of depression are interfering with your relationships, work and family. If you experience a mental health crisis, mental health professionals are ready to help.

Prairie View Crisis Line: 800-362-0180

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-TALK (8255) OR 800-SUICIDE (784-2433)

Crisis Text Line: 741741

Trevor Project Lifeline (LGBTQIA): 866-273-8255

Deaf Hotline: 800-799-4TTY (4889)

Call 911 for immediate assistance.