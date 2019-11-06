Deputies: Florida man groped princess at Magic Kingdom

In this Jan. 9, 2019 file photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Disney World employees are easy targets. Tourists scream at them, sexually harass them and in the most serious cases, physically attack them, according to law enforcement reports. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Updated: Wed 8:29 AM, Nov 06, 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 51-year-old Florida man groped a Walt Disney World worker dressed as a princess during a photo opportunity at the Magic Kingdom.

An Orange County Sheriff's Office affidavit says Brian Sherman and his wife posed for pictures with the woman on Saturday afternoon. Sherman said the character was his favorite before putting his arm around her and groping her breast.

The affidavit says Sherman sat on one side of the woman, and his wife was on the other side. Coworkers told investigators the victim wasn't able to move before Sherman groped her. She was crying when Sherman left the room.

The Disney photographer provided the pictures to investigators who used them to identify Sherman, who was booked on battery charges. A lawyer wasn’t listed on court records.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 