Derby community steps up to help movie theater not yet cleared to reopen

While many Kansas businesses aren't allowed to open their doors again just yet, communities are stepping up to help.

An example of this is in Derby where support for the town's movie theater continues as it remains closed for at least two more weeks. For weeks, after the Derby Plaza Theaters closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the business has been selling popcorn and other concession snacks to try and stay afloat.

Every weekend, people show up to buy snacks.

"We try to spread the wealth through a lot of local businesses," Derby resident Gregg Thompson says. "We believe strongly in shopping local. Our oldest daughter has been doing this since (the theater) started it, and I want to keep the money local."

Derby's movie theater sells snacks from 6 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday.