Derby High School eyes in-person graduation celebration 'when it is safe to do so'

Derby High School principal Tim Hamblin sent a letter to students and parents letting them know how the district will proceed to celebrate 2020 graduates.

Hamblin said he surveyed the Class of 2020 and 87% of them said: "they wanted to have a gathering with their classmates, even if it is delayed into the fall."

Hamblin said a “Class of 2020 Weekend Celebration” has been planned for the seniors which will include, but may not be limited to, an Academic Awards Assembly, the “Bell ringing tradition,” a luncheon and a Cap and Gown Celebration in Panther Stadium.

A date for the celebration "will be determined only when it is safe to do so," said Bohaty.

Until then, he said diplomas will be mailed to seniors during the first week of June. Academic awards such as honor cords may be picked up by seniors during the Academic Award Assembly or at DHS when it is deemed safe to do so.