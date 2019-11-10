Derby family searches for answers in unsolved murder

A Derby family continues to search for answers after their son, a McPherson native was shot and killed in Cleveland.

Years later and his killers still have not been found.

In three days, Danita White's son Ryan would have been 26 years old.

"He said I love you mom, and I said 'I love you too' and 39 minutes later, he was shot 3 times," said Ryan's mother Danita White.

His mother says on January 11th 2016, Dixon, originally from McPherson was giving a friend a ride after his car broke down in Cleveland. She says three hooded men approached his car and when he tried to flee, he was shot in the chest.

White said, "It was a nightmare. I cried nonstop for the first 27, 29 hours. I slept 4 hours in the first 6 days."

But she says she still doesn't have answers so she turned to social media to spread the word herself.

"You can light a digital candle and then you share. We have 800 and something now. I need 1,398 today, tomorrow: 99," said White. "I will never ever let his memory die. Never."

After years of researching and coping with PTSD, White is hoping to change laws to make sure not only families like hers get justice but others too.

"My hope is that my voice will be loud enough that it will raise enough awareness that they can no longer ignore," said White.

"That was my baby, that was my baby and I miss him so much."

Ryan's mom and brothers will celebrate his birthday by eating at one of his favorite restaurants and placing purple and red flowers on his grave; his favorite colors.

