Design team looks at building new performing arts, convention center in Wichita

After months of debate and several thousand public comments, we have a better idea of how the future of downtown Wichita could look.

Monday night, the Riverfront Legacy Master Plan Coalition's design team announced it's looking at building a brand new performing arts center and convention center.

The coalition heard from thousands of people on five designs. Overall, the team says a survey shows a majority of people want Century II torn down and more green space at the Riverfront.

While some disagree, the coalition is moving forward to see what Wichita looks like without Century II and how much cost is associated with the plan that includes a new performing arts and convention center.

"We can't be unnecessarily sentimental about a building, because it has to serve a purpose," says Wichita resident Ty Patton who supports the idea of building something new to replace Century II. "I think (Century II) has served its purpose and served its time well. Now it's time to think about, what's the next even more iconic structure we could have or that riverfront we could have to change our skyline, but for the better?"

In November, the Riverfront Legacy Master Plan Coalition released the five designs for public feedback. Three of the concepts come with the removal of the iconic blue-roof building.

Ultimately, the idea with one plan the coalition is looking into would be for Century II to keep operating while crews built the new performing arts and convention center. That way, business isn't disrupted, the group says.

After considering all of the feedback its received, the Riverfront Legacy Master Plan design team will take a closer look at projected cost and release its findings in mid January.

One obstacle the team faces is a large group in Wichita who supports saving Century II. Currently, there's an effort to place the 50-year-old facility on on the National Register of Historic Places , protecting the building from demolition.