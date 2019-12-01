Detached wood shop damaged after fire in Hutchinson

A fire damaged a detached wood shop Sunday in Hutchinson.

Fire crews responded around 6 p.m. for a report of a structure fire in a detached garage in the 300 block of East Park.

While responding units could see a working fire from a few blocks away. On scene they found a 30 x 20 shop building with heavy fire showing.

Initial attack crews operated two attack lines bringing the fire under control quickly.

Officials say there was heavy damage to the roof area of the garage. Crews are still in the area cleaning up and overhauling the structure.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

